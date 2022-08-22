Catholic World News

3 days of war in Gaza: ‘The situation seems unreal’

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Catholic parish in Gaza (map), offers his perspective on Operation Breaking Dawn, a three-day Israeli military operation against the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine.

