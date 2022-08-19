Catholic World News

Google employees want to suppress results for pregnancy-help centers

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Google employees have asked the company to adjust its search engine in order to suppress results for pregnancy-help centers that do not promote abortions.



More than 650 employees have joined in a petition to management, saying the “results for fake abortion providers” should not be provided to users.



The petition also said that data from search engines showing users’ searches for “gender-affirming care” and “abortion access information” should not be saved, and never provided to law-enforcement officials.

