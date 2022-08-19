Catholic World News

Nigerian journalist who criticized government faces legal charges

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian Catholic journalist who criticized the government’s failure to protect Christians from terrorist attacks has been arrested and charged with “cyberstalking.”



Luka Binniyat had written that an official in the state of Kaduna had been used by the government “to cause confusion to cover up the genocide going on in Christian Southern Kaduna.” The official, a Christian, had described the bloodshed as a “clash” between local groups.

