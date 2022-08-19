Catholic World News

Pope calls for friendship toward all in message to Rimini meeting

August 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent his greetings to the 43rd annual Friendship Among Peoples meeting in Rimini, Italy, and called upon Christians to pursue “a social friendship that excludes no one and a fraternity that is open to all.”



In his message, which was conveyed by Cardinal Pietro Parolini, the Vatican Secretary of State, the Pontiff invoked the parable of the Good Samaritan, saying that it “is not just about generosity,” but about a man capable of “recognizing Christ Himself in every abandoned or excluded brother or sister.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!