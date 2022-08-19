Catholic World News

Democrats propose tax exemptions for ‘infertility’ treatment in same-sex couples

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have introduced legislation that would provide tax exemptions for “assisted reproductive care, including surrogacy,” for all couples—including same-sex couples.



In introducing the bill, Rep. Adam Schiff said that same-sex couples experience the same emotional strain as heterosexual couples who are infertile, and should have the same relief.

