Sri Lankan priest involved in protests granted bail

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Sri Lankan protests, which began in March, led to the resignation and flight of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July. Father Amila Jeewantha Peiris has been charged with “being part of an unlawful assembly, obstructing public employees from performing duties, and criminal assault,” according to the report.

