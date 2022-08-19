Catholic World News

Pakistan’s bishops urge the faithful to serve the country with devotion

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore recalled that “we Christians in Pakistan have supported the decision to found Pakistan alongside Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and we must continue our mission to build a Pakistan according to his vision: a nation where people of all faiths should live and work together for the benefit of our beloved homeland.”

