UN: China’s mistreatment of the Uyghurs amounts to modern-day slavery

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has detained over a million Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang (map).



A new UN report found that “given the nature and extent of powers exercised over affected workers during forced labor, including excessive surveillance, abusive living and working conditions, restriction of movement through internment, threats, physical and/or sexual violence and other inhuman or degrading treatment, some instances may amount to enslavement as a crime against humanity, meriting a further independent analysis.”

