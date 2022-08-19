Catholic World News

Burkina Faso cardinal calls for support of victims of jihadist attacks

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 21.4 million (map), is 56% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 20% ethnic religionist.



“In June, assailants massacred at least 160 people, including 20 children, in the village of Solhan,” Crux reported. “It was the deadliest single attack since jihadists started attacking the country in 2016.”

