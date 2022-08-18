Catholic World News

Vatican Secretariat of State will face trial in UK court

August 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The British Court of Appeal has ruled that financier Raffaele Mincione can proceed with a lawsuit against the Vatican Secretariat of State, in a case with important implications for the Vatican’s own financial-misconduct trial.



Mincione, who was a party to the London real-estate deal that is the focus of the Vatican trial, has sued the Secretariat of State over the deal. Mincione himself is a defendant in the Vatican trial, accused of embezzlement.



The British court ruled that because the contract between Mincione and the Vatican Secretariat of State was governed by English law, his case could proceed—with the Vatican required to bear the costs—without awaiting the result of the Vatican trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!