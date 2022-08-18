Catholic World News

Sri Lankan terror victims thank Pope for financial help

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has given €100,000 ($101,360) to survivors and families of victims of the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed 269 people and injured over 500.

