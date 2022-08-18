Catholic World News

Pope entrusts ‘destiny of Europe and the world to the Black Madonna’

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In these days, thousands of pilgrims go on foot to the Jasna Góra sanctuary, praying for peace and reconciliation in the world,” Pope Francis said on August 17, referring to the Polish shrine where the Black Madonna of Czestochowa is venerated.



“Among them there are many Ukrainians who have found a hospitable home in your country,” he said to the Poles attending the audience. “We entrust the destiny of Europe and the world to the Black Madonna.”

