Moroccan court sentences woman to 2 years in prison for insulting Islam

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Moroccan court has imposed the maximum penalties of two years in prison and a nearly $20,000 fine on Fatima Karim, a blogger who describes herself as a “secular person.” According to the article, she made “sarcastic social media posts” about Muhammad and the Qur’an.



Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 36.9 million (map), and 99.7% of its people are Muslim.

