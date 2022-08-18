Catholic World News

New cardinal says he is worried about ‘survival of Christianity’ in Nigeria

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Our ‘hot button issues,’ understandably different from [Germany and United States’] concerns, are about the survival of Christianity, the life and safety of our people as well as the stability of the West African sub-region if Nigeria were to tip over,” said Cardinal-designate Peter Obere Okpaleke.



“For many years, Islamist fundamentalist groups held sway in some parts of the country,” he continued. “Recently, they have successfully mounted major attacks close to the national capital, Abuja.”

