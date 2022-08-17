Catholic World News

Pope speaks at audience on ‘wisdom of dying’

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis resumed his series of talks on old age at his weekly public audience on August 17, speaking about “the wisdom of dying.”



“Death is certainly a difficult passage from life,” the Pope said; “but it is also one that concludes the time of uncertainty and throws away the clock. For the beautiful part of life, which has no more deadlines, begins precisely then.”

