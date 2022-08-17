Catholic World News

Bishop Burbidge explains restrictions on traditional Mass

August 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, discussed the new restrictions that he has imposed on the traditional liturgy, during a diocesan broadcast on August 10.



The bishop explained that his directives were issued in a bid to show fealty to the wishes of Pope Francis, and said that the Vatican was “very gracious” in allowing some continued celebration of the traditional Mass. He said that he had tried to make it convenient for Catholics to find the traditional liturgy, despite the limits on when and where it could be celebrated.



Bishop Burbidge recommended that traditionalist Catholics respond to the restrictions by saying: “Wow. The Lord is giving me an opportunity to grow in holiness. Because I am letting go of my will here.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!