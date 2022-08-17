Catholic World News

Vatican’s top communications official sees misuse of internet

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has recommended that journalists and publicists “make a personal and collective examination of conscience” to assess how they are using the internet.



“How is it possible to be simultaneously hyper-connected and terribly alone,” Paolo Ruffini asked in a speech to a conference in Seoul, South Korea. He lamented that “what ought to be a window on the world becomes a showcase for exhibiting personal narcissism.”

