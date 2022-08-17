Catholic World News

Irish Synod report urges ‘dogma-altering’ changes

August 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: A report sent to the Vatican by the Catholic bishops of Ireland, summarizing discussions in preparation for the Synod on Synodality, calls for sharp changes in the Church’s approach to homosexuality, divorce and remarriage, and priestly celibacy.



In a cover letter accompanying the report, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh says that the discussions highlighted “many challenges for the handing on of the faith in this country, including a need for inner healing and hope.”



Ireland’s former president, Mary McAleese, who took part in the discussions, said that the Irish report was “explosive, life-altering, dogma-altering, church-altering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.