Irish Synod report urges ‘dogma-altering’ changes
August 17, 2022
» Continue to this story on Irish Times
CWN Editor's Note: A report sent to the Vatican by the Catholic bishops of Ireland, summarizing discussions in preparation for the Synod on Synodality, calls for sharp changes in the Church’s approach to homosexuality, divorce and remarriage, and priestly celibacy.
In a cover letter accompanying the report, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh says that the discussions highlighted “many challenges for the handing on of the faith in this country, including a need for inner healing and hope.”
Ireland’s former president, Mary McAleese, who took part in the discussions, said that the Irish report was “explosive, life-altering, dogma-altering, church-altering.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: wacondaseeds4507 -
Today 2:16 PM ET USA
Sounds as though they want Catholics to become Anglicans, i.e., members of the Church of Ireland, rather than remain Roman Catholics. Why the pretense?