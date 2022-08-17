Catholic World News

Lag in slavery reparations from US Jesuits irks descendants

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In March 2021, the Jesuits in the United States pledged $100 million to make reparation to descendants of 272 slaves sold by the order in 1838.



A leader of the descendants “expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order’s lack of progress since then,” the Associated Press reported.

