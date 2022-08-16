Catholic World News
Ukrainian president, in phone call, thanks Pope Francis for prayers
August 16, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke with Pope Francis by phone on August 12.
“Briefed him on RF [Russian Federation] aggression against Ukraine, its horrible crimes,” Zelensky tweeted. “Grateful to the pontiff for his prayers for Ukraine. Our people need support of world spiritual leaders who should convey to the world the truth about acts of horror committed by the aggressor in Ukraine.”
