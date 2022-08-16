Catholic World News

Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger, Pope says in Somalia appeal

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to draw your attention to the grave humanitarian crisis that afflicts Somalia and various zones of the neighboring countries,” Pope Francis said on August 14.



“The populations of this region, who already live in very precarious conditions, now find themselves in mortal danger due to drought. I hope that international solidarity can respond effectively to this emergency,” he continued. “Unfortunately, war diverts attention and resources, but these are the objectives that demand the utmost commitment: the fight against hunger, health, and education.”

