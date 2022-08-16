Catholic World News

Cardinal vows to continue struggle for the Easter Sunday victims

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.



“Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that even if the Galle Face struggle has ended, he will not give up his struggle to bring justice to the victims of the Easter Sunday attack,” the report begins.

