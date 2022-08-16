Catholic World News

Cameroon’s bishops object to new law allowing for artificial insemination, IVF

August 16, 2022

Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cameoon, a Central African nation of 28.5 million (map), is 61% Christian (and 29% Catholic), 20% Muslim, and 18% ethnic religionist.



Catholic teaching on artificial reproduction is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

