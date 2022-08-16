Catholic World News

Pope on Assumption: Mary takes us by the hand, inviting us to rejoice

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“Do not forget God’s style: proximity, compassion and tenderness,” the Pope concluded. “Always close to us, with his style. Our Mother takes us by the hand, she accompanies us to glory, she invites us to rejoice as we think of heaven. Let us bless Mary with our prayer, and let us ask her to be capable of glimpsing Heaven on earth.”

