Pope speaks with Ukrainian leader

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 12. It was the 3rd conversation between the Pontiff and the Ukrainian leader since the Russian invasion.



Zelensky issued a statement thanking the Pope for his prayerful support of the Ukrainian people. “Our people need support of world spiritual leaders who should convey to the world the truth about acts of horror committed by the aggressor in Ukraine,” he said.



Zelensky broke the news that the Pope had called him: a report that was quickly confirmed by the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See.

