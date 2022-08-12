Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal sees strict conditions for ‘summit meeting’ with Russian Patriarch

August 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Kerknet (Dutch)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, says that Pope Francis should meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill only if they can agree to conditions that show mutual respect.



The cardinal’s caution about prospects for a “summit meeting” reflect the Vatican’s concern about the Russian Patriarch’s public support for the Russian war in Ukraine. Cardinal Koch says that if the two could join in a plea for peace, a meeting would be amply justified. However, he also suggests that the Pope should visit Ukraine before a meeting with Kirill.



Cardinal Koch said that he would not support calls to bar the Russian Orthodox Church from participation in the World Council of Churches (WCC). He said that would likely discuss the war in Ukraine, exposing serious disagreements, but it would be better to remain in dialogue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!