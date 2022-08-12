Catholic World News

German Catholics want expanded lay roles, greater tolerance for dissent

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The German bishops’ conference has prepared a 13-page report, dated August 5, summarizing German Catholics’ contributions to the international synodal process.



“If they wish to restore trust in the Church, the bishops need to take up a clear position on the pressing issues of our time, such as equal access for all baptized people to Church offices, a reassessment of sexual morality, and a non-discriminatory approach to homosexual and queer people,” the summary concluded.

