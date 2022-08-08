Catholic World News

Federal judge rules Catholic Relief Services must provide health insurance to spouse in same-sex marriage

August 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ruled that Catholic Relief Services, the US bishops’ international relief and development agency, has violated federal and state law in not providing spousal health insurance to an employee (a data analyst) in a same-sex marriage.



“Our Constitution’s solicitousness of religious exercise is not carte blanche for any religious institution wishing to place itself beyond the reach of any neutral and generally applicable law,” ruled Judge Catherine Blake, a Clinton appointee.

