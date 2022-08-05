Catholic World News

Lebanese Patriarch seeks international probe of Beirut explosion

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the 2nd anniversary of an explosion that killed 221 people and injured more than 6,000 in Beirut, Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai demanded an international probe, saying that Lebanese officials have thwarted investigation.



The Lebanese prelate said that the deliberate sabotage of the investigation is “no less scandalous than the explosion.”

