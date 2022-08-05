Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar archbishop says Vatican ordered immediate resignation

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Antony Kariyil, who resigned last week, has disclosed that he received orders from the Vatican to resign within 24 hours and leave the Ernakulam-Angamaly immediately, because of a conflict over liturgical changes in the Syro-Malabar Church.



In an open letter explaining his departure, the archbishop says that he asked for a week to consider his position, but the apostolic nuncio in India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, rejected that request. In fact, the Indian prelate reports, the papal representative told him that if he did not resign immediately he would be removed from office.



Archbishop Kariyil also says in his open letter that he had sent several urgent questions and requests to the Vatican, which were unanswered at the time of his forced resignation.





