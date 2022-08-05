Catholic World News

Vatican economic overseer sees progress, warns of future uncertainty

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are on the right path,” the prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy said in an interview with Vatican News, discussing the Holy See’s latest financial statement.



The figures show a €3 million ($3.07 million) deficit for the 2021 fiscal year—a far better result than the €33 million deficit that had been predicted, noted Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves. However, he warned that “a very uncertain period lies ahead.” He concluded: “We cannot say that the time for sacrifice is over.”



Father Guerrero expressed satisfaction that this year’s financial statement provides far more information than previous versions, and covers more of the Vatican’s operations. “We have taken many steps in the right direction regarding transparency, economic protection of the Holy See, and sustainability,” he said.

