Portuguese cardinal meets Pope amid abuse cover-up complaints

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Manuel Clemente of Lisbon met with Pope Francis on August 5, as Portuguese media reports centered on complaints about the hierarchy’s handling of sex-abuse complaints.



The Vatican did not disclose the subject of the cardinal’s conversation with the Pontiff, saying only that they discussed “events in recent weeks that have marked the life of the Church in Portugal.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

