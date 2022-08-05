Catholic World News

Pennsylvania diocese settles with abuse victims

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has reached a $7.5-million settlement with a group of plaintiffs who have filed sex-abuse claims.



The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020; the agreement on abuse claims is part of a plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

