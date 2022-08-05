Catholic World News

UK transgender clinic to close after damning report: ‘not safe’ for children

August 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: “Many children will be saved from going down the path that I went down,” said Keira Bell, a former patient who, according to a BBC report, “went to court saying she had not been challenged enough about her decision at 16 to take drugs that began her transition from female to male —a decision she later regretted.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!