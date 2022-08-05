Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal opens Pardon of Bibione

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, traveled to the northeastern Italian resort town of Bibione to inaugurate the sixth Pardon of Bibione.



During the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16), a plenary indulgence was granted to the faithful who passed through the holy door at the parish there.



With the consent of the Apostolic Penitentiary, the practice has continued annually since the jubilee during a two-week period in August, as the town swells with vacationers. Confessions and Masses are available in German, Polish, and Slovak, as well as in Italian.

