USCCB hails environmental, health-care cost provisions in massive economic bill

August 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, has lent his support to “new developments” in the Inflation Reduction Act “to protect the environment and help reduce the cost of some healthcare.”



The legislation, according to the Associated Press, includes $369 billion in spending on “energy and climate change initiatives” and $64 billion “to extend health insurance subsidies for three years.” In addition, “Medicare would begin negotiating for the pharmaceuticals it buys, prescription price increases would be limited and Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket drug costs would be capped at $2,000 annually.”



“The historic investment in environmental provisions within the Act is expected to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030,” Archbishop Coakley wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “The high cost of prescription drugs affects everyone, but low-income seniors who lack the resources to meet their healthcare expenses are especially vulnerable and will benefit from these provisions.”



“More work is needed to end all taxpayer subsidies that contribute to the destruction of human life through abortion, including through insurance,” the prelate cautioned. “The USCCB stands ready to work with you as this important legislation moves forward.”

