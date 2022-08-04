Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese denies banning Mass at traditionalist shrine

August 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Chicago has denied that an order from Cardinal Blase Cupich caused a halt to the celebration of Mass at a shrine operated by the traditionalist Institute of Christ the King.



“We did not ban them,” Susan Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times. “They chose to discontinue altogether.”



Cardinal Cupich reportedly set conditions for the continued ministry of the Institute in Chicago, and the traditionalist priests apparently found those conditions unacceptable. Neither the archdiocese nor the Institute has disclosed the content of the cardinal’s order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!