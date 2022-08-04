Catholic World News

Biden signs order to allow federal funding for abortion

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden has signed an executive order allowing for the use of federal funds to pay travel expenses for women seeking abortions.



Although the Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funding for abortion in most cases, the president directed the Department of Health and Human Services to “consider action to advance access to reproductive healthcare services.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the order “paves the way for Medicaid to pay for abortions for women having to travel out of state.”

