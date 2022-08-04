Court refuses to dismiss suit against Tennessee bishop
August 04, 2022
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: A Tennessee judge has rejected a bid by the Diocese of Knoxville to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a man who has charged Bishop Rick Stika with impending a rape investigation and defaming the alleged victim.
The judge also rejected a move by the diocese to bar the disclosure of records from a Vatican investigation into Bishop Stika. However the judge did accept the argument by diocesan attorneys that the plaintiff—the alleged rape victim—should be required to identify himself in bringing the suit.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!