Primate admits Anglicans remain ‘deeply divided’ over sexuality

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “For the large majority of the Anglican Communion the traditional understanding of marriage is something that is understood, accepted without question, not only by bishops but their entire church, and the societies in which they live,” Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury said during the communion’s Lambeth Conference.



Proponents of same-sex marriage, he said, “are not careless about Scripture. They do not reject Christ. But they have come to a different view on sexuality after long prayer, deep study and reflection on understandings of human nature.”



“We are deeply divided,” he observed. “That will not end soon. We are called by Christ Himself both to truth and unity.”

