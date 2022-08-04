Catholic World News

Canadian archbishop evaluates Pope’s visit to Canada

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are at a different place than we were a week ago in the church’s walk with Indigenous peoples, a better place,” Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina (Saskatchewan) said following the Pope’s apostolic journey to Canada. “Pope Francis really supported what we’ve seen as requests coming from survivors.”

