Judge’s order further freezes Michigan abortion ban

August 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1931, the State of Michigan enacted a law banning abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger. A Michigan judge has issued a restraining order preventing county prosecutors from enforcing that law.

