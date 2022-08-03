Catholic World News

Detroit auxiliary steps aside, denies sex-abuse charge

August 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul Russell, an auxiliary of the Detroit archdiocese, has removed himself from public ministry while the Vatican investigates a sex-abuse complaint against him.



Bishop Russell was named as defendant in a lawsuit charging that he molested a young man while he was serving as a priest in the Boston archdiocese in 1989. The bishop denies the charge.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!