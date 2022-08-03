Catholic World News

Pope offers plea for Lebanon

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his call for “justice and truth” in Lebanon during his weekly public audience on August 3.



Noting the 2nd anniversary of a catastrophic warehouse explosion in Beirut, the Pope asked for prayers for the country, which has been suffering from unrest for years.



The Pope was holding his first Wednesday audience of August, having suspended the weekly public audiences during the month of July. He made his appearance walking with the help of a cane, rather than in the wheelchair that he had used for several weeks as he recovered from a painful knee condition.

