Michigan bishops troubled by court ruling on sexual-orientation discrimination

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Michigan have voiced concern about a court ruling that the state’s civil-rights law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The Michigan Catholic Conference pointed out that the ruling does not address the possible conflicts between anti-discrimination law and religious freedom.



The Catholic Conference also protested that the court’s ruling could “usurp the legislature’s role in the democratic process, present constitutional problems for people of faith, and place in jeopardy religious persons and entities who wish to serve others in the public square.”

