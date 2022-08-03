Catholic World News

‘The scenario is frightening,’ Cardinal Sako says after protestors storm Iraq’s parliament

August 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The scenario is frightening,” Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), said after protestors stormed the parliament in Baghdad. “Political leaders and also religious authorities must remedy the situation before a tsunami is unleashed that can overwhelm us all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!