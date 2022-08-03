Catholic World News

‘Peace, bread, and work’: Argentine bishops issue statement amid economic crisis

August 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Argentina (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The executive commission of the Episcopal Conference of Argentina has issued a statement ahead of the annual national pilgrimage in honor of St. Cajetan (background).



Requesting that the saint intercede for peace, bread, and work, the bishops noted “the suffocating inflation [editor’s note: 64%] that we suffer from and that generates misery. How can we not think of the growing number of brothers and sisters who come to the soup kitchens on a daily basis, of the elderly who cannot afford their medicines, of families whose income is increasingly negligible?”



The bishops also called for “the bread of fraternity” and asked politicians to work together to tackle the nation’s considerable economic problems.



“We call on the entire People of God to unite in prayer for our homeland, so that we may be able to respond responsibly to the demands of this difficult moment,” the bishops concluded. “We ask the Mother of Luján to encourage us to work together so that daily bread is not lacking in our Argentine tables.”

