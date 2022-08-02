Catholic World News

Appeals court dismisses complaint against Canadian pastor who defied lockdown

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian appeals court has dismissed a contempt citation against Rev. Artur Pawlowski, a controversial Protestant minister who was arrested for holding services during the Covid lockdown.



The appeals court found that an injunction against the services had been improperly worded, since the minister himself was not named in the order.

