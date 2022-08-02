Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop says Christ appeared to him in a vision, gave him hope for end of Boko Haram

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme of Maiduguri said that Christ appeared to him and said three times, “Boko Haram is gone.”



Maiduguri is located in the part of Nigeria in which the jihadist terrorist organization has been most active.



“As history shows, any time there is persecution, the Church becomes more alive,” said Bishop Doeme. “Our people have become unshakable in faith.”

