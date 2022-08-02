Catholic World News

Pope underscores need for a world free of nuclear weapons

August 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The use of nuclear weapons, as well as their mere possession, is immoral,” Pope Francis tweeted on August 1. “Trying to defend and ensure stability and peace through a false sense of security and a ‘balance of terror’ ends up poisoning relationships between peoples and obstructs real dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!